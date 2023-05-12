Locally Social Free Event Listings May 12-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 82nd Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park Saturday will host a crowd of spectators eager to witness one of the featured events of the weekend in Middle Tennessee. However, there are plenty of other activities happening free of charge around Central Tennessee for you to enjoy from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14.

5/12/23 (FRIDAY)

EVENT: OneGenAway 10th Anniversary Spring Breakfast

PLACE: The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN)

TIME: 7 – 8:15 a.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: OneGenAway is celebrating 10 years of sharing hope, honor, and dignity through food as they continue toward the goal of wiping hunger off the face of America, starting in the southeastern U.S. Join us for our free annual Spring Breakfast event for a meal and an opportunity to learn more about our mission and work in Middle Tennessee.

EVENT: Queen City Road Race Health and Fitness Expo

PLACE: Wilma Rudolph Event Center (8 Champion's Way, Clarksville, TN)

TIME: 4 – 7 p.m.

AGES: N/A

ABOUT: Join us at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for a 2-day Health and Fitness Expo. The race weekend kicks off with the Health and Fitness Expo featuring vendors with the latest products and services in health, fitness and nutrition.

EVENT: Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival - Concert and Fireworks

PLACE: Downtown Portland, Tennessee

TIME: 5 – 9 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: Join us in Portland, TN for the 82nd Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival!

5/13/23 (SATURDAY)

EVENT: Franklin Rodeo Parade

PLACE: Downtown Franklin Association (207 E Main Street, Franklin, TN)

TIME: 7 – 8 a.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: Enjoy a free parade to kick off the annual Franklin Rodeo, Franklin's longest-running event since 1949!

EVENT: Queen City 5K/10K Road Race and fun run

PLACE: Liberty Park (1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN)

TIME: 7 – 11 a.m.

AGES: N/A

ABOUT: For more than 40 years, the Queen City Road Race has been the premier running event in Clarksville. The race will feature a 10K, 5K, and one-mile route. All three routes will begin and end at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park. The one-mile route will take walkers and runners along the park’s pond, while the 5K route will feature multiple views of the Cumberland River and take participants through each corner of the park.

EVENT: Annual Iris Show of the Mid-state Iris Association

PLACE: Northminster Presbyterian Church (708 W Clark Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN)

TIME: Entries at 7 a.m. / Show open from 1:30 – 4 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: This show is open to all. Please contact us if you would like more information on how to enter an iris from your garden!

EVENT: Clarksville Downtown Market

PLACE: 1 Public Square, Clarksville, TN

TIME: 8 a.m. – Noon

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: The Clarksville Downtown Market is a weekly open-air market featuring farmers and artisans who offer locally-grown fresh produce, food items, and handcrafted products.

EVENT: West Tennessee Strawberry Festival 5k/10k Road Race

PLACE: 1200 E Main Street, Humboldt, TN

TIME: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: The West Tennessee Strawberry Festival is an 84-year tradition in Humboldt, an opportunity for a classic West Tennessee homecoming as people travel from across the country to enjoy the events, the food, and the fellowship of family and friends.

EVENT: Music City Fit Expo

PLACE: Nashville Fairgrounds (401 Wingrove Nashville, TN)

TIME: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AGES: N/A

ABOUT: The Music City Fit Expo is the Largest Fitness Expo in the south encompassing over 70,000 sq ft and be filled with over 100 Fitness based business vendors, 6 competitions going throughout the day and a special meet and greet with 4X Mr Olympia Jay Cutler.

EVENT: Tennessee WWII Maneuvers Remembered

PLACE: 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN

TIME: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: This event commemorates the US Army's WWII field training exercises called the TENNESSEE MANEUVERS.

EVENT: Arts and Crafts Fair at Bowie Nature Park

PLACE: 7211 Bowie Lake Road, Fairview, TN

TIME: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: The City of Fairview will be hosting its 3rd craft fair day at Bowie Nature Park on Saturday, May 13th. This will be a great day to sell and purchase items from local vendors. There will be vendors and multiple food trucks on site.

EVENT: Strawberry Jubilee Festival

PLACE: Nashville Farmer's Market (900 Rosa L Parks Boulevard, Nashville, TN)

TIME: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: Join us for all things strawberry! We’ll have tons of fun activities for the whole family, live music from bluegrass band Greenwood Rye, boozy strawberry beverages, food trucks, strawberry-themed specials, and, of course, fresh, local strawberries.

EVENT: 82nd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival

PLACE: Downtown Portland, Tennessee

TIME: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: Join us in Portland, TN for the 82nd Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival!

EVENT: Boro BBQ Festival

PLACE: Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN)

TIME: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: Family and friends, both old and new, can join in the celebration of BBQ at the 9th Annual Boro BBQ Festival on the historic grounds of Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Smell that smoke, cast your vote in the People’s Choice, tour Tennessee Whiskey’s or craft beer, jump around in a bouncy house, or watch some of the top cookers in Middle Tennessee compete in the KCBS Competitive Series-sanctioned Dr. George Smith BBQ Brawl. This event annually attracts thousands of visitors to a day of family fun and adventure.

EVENT: Block Party & Touch A Truck!

PLACE: Veterans Memorial Park (115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN)

TIME: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: The City of La Vergne will host its annual Block Party at Veterans Memorial Park. There will be food trucks, vendor booths, and activities for the whole family.

EVENT: Shop Black Fest

PLACE: Hadley Park Community Center (1037 28th Avenue N, Nashville, TN)

TIME: Noon – 7 p.m.

AGES: N/A

ABOUT: Shop Black Fest is a two-day festival for Black-owned small businesses to connect with their next customer, gain more visibility, and prepare for growth with a suite of vendor events, empowering workshops, training seminars & networking opportunities.

EVENT: May Craft Day at St Andrew Lutheran Church

PLACE: 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN

TIME: Noon – 7 p.m.

AGES: ALL

ABOUT: If you're available, come join us! Crafting at home is never a bad thing, but crafting with friends is even better! Feel free to bring your meal or snacks to eat or share.