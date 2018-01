CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The emergency room at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville was placed under a lockdown while authorities investigated a possible threat.

Reports called in to 911 stated a suspicious person was seen loading a gun just after 5 p.m. Sunday. They then added shots were fired.

The emergency room was placed under a lockdown as police responded to investigate at the scene.

Officials said they found no suspicious person and no signs of shots being fired or an active shooter.

They added they did not find or come into contact with a credible threat. The lockdown was lifted. Further information was not yet available.