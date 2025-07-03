Logan County Humane Society faces July 18 deadline to secure funding as cat crisis worsens

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Cats have taken over the Humane Society in Logan County, Kentucky.

"We've got kittens in every color," said Julie Martin, the shelter's president.

But really, they've taken over the entire county.

"People will have 5, 10, 20 cats that moved in under their house or in their shed," Martin said. "We have had an explosion over the last several years since the last concentrated TNR program."

Logan County used to support this shelter, but in 2023, Martin says that support stopped. Currently, the shelter receives only a $684 check each month for rent from the city of Russellville. With a critical July 18 deadline approaching to secure new funding, the shelter's future hangs in the balance.

"It costs us $10,000 every month to just do what we are doing right now," Martin said.

If the shelter is going to stay open, it needs regular monthly donations.

"We are looking for people to become sustaining supporters so they are providing a monthly donation of just $10 or $19 a month," Martin said.

In rural counties, cat populations can quickly get out of control. Martin says right now, there are more cats in Logan County than people.

"That low estimate of 36,000 in this county right now... if we don't get a proper TNR program, it will turn into half a million, no question," Martin said.

The no-kill shelter houses 60 adoptable cats. Martin says each one needs a couple hundred dollars in vet bills, and they have a waitlist of 150 cats.

"We never will euthanize for space, but that is why we have a waiting list," Martin said. "We get people who come here and don't believe us that we can't help them. Every single one of these things I am telling you has been said to our staff: 'If you can't help me, I guess I'll just throw them out the window on my way home.' 'If you can't help me, I guess I'll just take them to the pond and drown them.'"

The shelter has been overwhelmed with new arrivals this season.

"All of a sudden, it started out we had 6 mommas give birth within 3 days," Martin said.

She says the support will help them get closer to funding for a Trap Neuter Release program, which fixes feral cats.

"TNR is absolutely the number one way we can do that," Martin said.

The Logan County Humane Society needs your help before their July 18 funding deadline. To learn how you can become a monthly donor, volunteer, or adopt a cat, email me at Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com, and I'll connect you directly with the shelter. Want to share your own experience with the cat crisis or the impact of the shelter in your community? I want to hear your story, too.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.