Londen and Autumn: A daughter facing a terminal illness, mom shares a beautiful road trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother and daughter have traveled 1,750 miles so far on an adventure across the country. Their journey is one to create forever memories and also share an important story.

"Right over there, Autumn, is the Taylor Swift bench!" Londen Tabor said to her daughter Autumn, as they traveled through Centennial Park. "Bench is open! Bench is open!"

"We can sit on the park bench and think to ourselves, 'Hey, isn't this easy!" Londen sang with a laugh.

For a couple of true die-hard Taylor Swift fans, a prime selfie spot for the two was a bench dedicated to the singer.

"Taylor Swift bench! We made it! High five!" Londen said with a smile.

Surrounded by flowers and trees, it's also a place to stop and just take in the beauty all around.

"Hey, you know what I'm thinking?" Londen asked, leaning toward Autumn. "Hey, isn't this easy?"

These little moments feel more special by the day.

"Autumn was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington's disease in 2018," Londen explained. "She was 11 years old, about to turn 12. Her dad was in the late stages of the disease at the time. In fact, her father died just six months after she was diagnosed."

Huntington's disease is neurodegenerative. Autumn's illness is terminal.

"I see the time slipping away so fast in front of me, and I have to be strong for her," Londen said. "If I'm not strong for her, that's not good for anybody."

Londen is making the time count.

"Our plans might change up here," Londen said, tracing her finger along a map. "We're actually not sure yet."

After raising donations, Londen and Autumn are in the midst of one epic road trip. They left their home in Wyoming and are circling all the way through America. They want the quiet places, the noisy places, everything. They're sharing it all through their londenandautumn TikTok page.

"Do we share a spirit of adventure, Autumn?" Londen asked her daughter. "Yes, we do!"

These days on the road, they've found some things. Everywhere, there are kind people. Everywhere has its own beauty.

"Something I see people comment is, 'I wish I'd done that with my loved one', and that's something I need to make sure I never, never, never say, 'I wish I'd done that with her,'" Londen said. "I need to make sure I do all that with her whether it's hard or not. I need to make sure I do all that with her, that I have no regrets, that I fulfilled her life as much as I possibly could."