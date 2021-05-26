Long-term brain fog in COVID survivors; when to seek help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While COVID numbers are going down nationwide, for some, the symptoms just aren't going away. One of those symptoms is brain fog.

In Nashville, Vanderbilt Medical Center has an Adult Post-Acute COVID Clinic specifically for those who are suffering from long term COVID symptoms.

Doctors say, many who have COVID symptoms for the long haul already have trouble sleeping since their bodies are achy. The lack of rest and sleep can really impact how your brain feels.

So, what do you do in the meantime?

Doctors say to get more rest, have a healthy diet, avoid alcohol, and challenge your brain with books and muscle exercises. If symptoms still aren’t going away, it's time to get help.

"If you have persistent inability to concentrate and feeling that fuzzy dizzy weird feeling. I would first recommend people go see their doctor. Because there is lots of other things that can cause this feeling. So just getting checked out, possibly getting some blood work, that kind of thing is very important,” said Dr. Janice Johnston, a family medicine specialist.