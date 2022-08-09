Longterm Nolensville mayor Jimmy Alexander dies

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Nolensville Mayor and alderman Jimmy Alexander died this week.

He was 81.

Alexander served as mayor from 2010 until 2020, when the city changed its charter to turn the Board of Mayor and Aldermen into a city commission. He was a prominent figure in Nolensville politics prior, serving as an alderman in 2004. Before retiring to Nolensville, he served on the Metropolitan Nashville Planning Commission as city planner.

During his tenure as mayor, the Town of Nolensville doubled, surpassing 11,000 residents. He oversaw the expansion of the police department and the hiring of the first city manager. Nolensville became reincorporated as a town in 1996.

His family said he enjoyed the Vanderbilt Commodores, croquet and RC Cola.

Visitation will be at Woodbine Funeral Home - Hickory Chapel in Nashville. Services will happen at that location on Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will happen the next day at Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Brentwood at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed.