Longtime DCSO Employee Laid To Rest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office laid one of their own to rest.
Otis Lewis, also known as Big O, was a longtime employee of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with a 37-year career.
Authorities confirmed he was laid to rest Saturday.
On Twitter, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials said, “Big O was a larger than life character that made everyone he came in contact with feel like family. He made a great impact on all us [sic] and he will be deeply missed.”