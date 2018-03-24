Longtime DCSO Employee Laid To Rest

4:50 PM, Mar 24, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office laid one of their own to rest.

Otis Lewis, also known as Big O, was a longtime employee of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with a 37-year career.

Authorities confirmed he was laid to rest Saturday.

On Twitter, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials said, “Big O was a larger than life character that made everyone he came in contact with feel like family. He made a great impact on all us [sic] and he will be deeply missed.”

