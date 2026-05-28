Longtime Middle Tenn. farm employee indicted in $114K cattle theft scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee men are behind bars after a joint investigation into the theft of more than $114,000 worth of cattle in Franklin County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Carl Dwayne Lynn, of Franklin County, and Nicholas Carl King, of Grundy County, on charges of theft of property valued between $60,000 and $250,000 and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators said 94 cattle were sold between March 2022 and November 2025 without the owner’s permission.

The investigation began after a Franklin County cattle producer reported discrepancies in livestock records and sales. Authorities said investigators determined the cattle were sold through a regional livestock stockyard using another person’s name.

According to the victim, Lynn had worked for the family for more than 20 years and had been entrusted with managing parts of the cattle operation.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Crime Unit and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.

Authorities said ACU Lead Special Agent Mike Whaley reviewed sales records and surveillance footage connected to livestock sales and cattle transport, which led to the indictments and arrests.

“This case demonstrates the importance of coordinated effort between local law enforcement and ACU,” ACU Special Agent in Charge Greg Whitehead said. “Agricultural crimes can have a devastating financial impact on farm families and rural communities. We appreciate the diligent work of investigators and their commitment to holding those responsible accountable.”

Both men were taken into custody and remain jailed in Franklin County pending court proceedings.

The Agricultural Crime Unit said it investigated 78 cases in May 2026 alone.