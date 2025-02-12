Watch Now
Longtime Nashville developer Steve Turner has died at the age of 77

The music city is mourning transformational figure Steve Turner. The longtime businessman and developer passed away Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The music city is mourning transformational figure Steve Turner. The longtime businessman and developer died on Tuesday.

Turner's impact continues to live on through the great things that Nashville has to offer because of his work and dedication to helping the city grow and expand to what it is today.

Steve Turner settled in Nashville in 1986 and focused on investing and real estate developments like the Gulch, Schermerhorn Symphony Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

He served on the museum's board for nearly 25 years and even served as its chairman. The museum says Turner then pushed the organization to offer Middle Tennessee youth free admission under a new program called Community Counts.

He and wife Judy also created and funded a partnership between the Museum and the Nashville Public Library which led to what's called “String City." It's a show that tells the story of country music and has been played to thousands of families, children, and adults in Middle Tennessee.

Organizers say it's thanks to Steve Turner, who helped to make Nashville a better place to live, visit and enjoy.

Turner was 77.

