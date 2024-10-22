NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime State Representative Tommy Head of Clarksville has died at the age of 79.

Head served nine terms in the House from 1986 to 1994, representing District 68. He also served as chair of the House Finance, Ways and Means committee among others.

Head died on October 19.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Karen Camper reacted to his passing stating:

“Tennessee lost a great statesman with the passing of former Rep. Tommy Head. During his 18 years of service in the Tennessee House of Representatives, Rep. Head was a solid steward of our state tax dollars through his service as Vice-Chair of the Joint Fiscal Review Committee, Chair of the House Budget Subcommittee, and Chair of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee. His exemplary service and dedication helped lay the foundation for Tennessee to be fiscally strong. He loved his family and he loved sports. He was lucky enough to enjoy both of those at the same time as a relentless cheerleader for his sister Pat Head Summitt and the University of Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball program. He was a great friend and mentor to many in the General Assembly. May the peace of god be upon his colleagues, friends and family as we mourn this tremendous loss.”

Current Clarksville Representative Ronnie Glynn added:

“Tommy Head was a giant in Clarksville politics and in the House of Representatives. While I, unfortunately, never got the opportunity to meet him, his devotion to both Clarksville and his alma mater, Austin Peay State University, were well known. His almost 20 years of service in the House, which includes chairing the powerful Finance, Ways and Means Committee, is legendary. My heart goes out to his family and his many, many Clarksville friends.”

