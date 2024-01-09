Looking ahead: These are the bills to watch for this legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers have a lot of decisions on their plate coming up in the 2024 legislative session. Lawmakers will gavel in at noon on Tuesday and get straight to work.

There are expected to be several huge debates this session that could have a big impact on families all across the state, if they were to pass.

The first is Governor Bill Lee's school voucher program. He unveiled the new proposal to expand the plan to every county across the state.

In the first year, students from low income families could receive a $7,000 scholarship to attend a participating private school.

In the second year, any student from any economic background could receive the voucher. Supporters said it will finally give families a choice when it comes to education.

Others are calling it a scam and a disaster in the making.

Secondly, there's a school safety bill on the table that would allow schools that offer grades Pre-K through 12 to have a policy for carrying a handgun on campus. The bill passed on first consideration in the House during last August's special session, but bills filed during that time did not carry back over. The bill comes from Representative Gino Bulso of Brentwood who has tried two other times to get the measure passed, but it never got anywhere during the regular session.

Lastly, a house bill from freshman lawmaker Aftyn Behn aims to reverse the current state law that bans abortion in early stages of pregnancy. Under the bill, the state cannot interfere with abortion services because it falls under a person's fundamental right.

It states a pregnant person has a right to continue a pregnancy or to terminate it.