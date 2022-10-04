Looking back at the life and legacy of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a career that spanned more than six decades, country music star Loretta Lynn made her mark trailblazing country music for so many women.

Lynn began writing songs in the 1950s, but her country music career truly kicked off in Nashville in the 1960s with her first of 16 No. 1 hits coming in 1967.

Later hits included "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)", "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)", "Fist City" and "Coal Miner's Daughter".

Many of her songs focused on women's issues, whether it be adultery,

divorce, birth control or the overall double standards for men and women.

Lynn has written more than 160 songs over 60 albums, won numerous awards including multiple Grammys and as of 2022 remains the most awarded woman in country music history.

Loretta Lynn waves to the crowd after performing during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.

In each decade she achieved iconic success. In 1972 she was the first woman to be named "Entertainer of the Year" by the Country Music Association, in 1980, was the only woman to be named "Artist of the Decade" for the 70s by the Academy of Country Music and in 2008 was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Along with her numerous musical achievements, she was also the recipient of Kennedy Center Honors and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Barack Obama awards country music legend Loretta Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.