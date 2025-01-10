Looking for a bite during this winter weather? Here's what's open downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While we're advising for you to not head out on the roads unless absolutely necessary, we want you to be aware of what is open downtown in case you need to grab a bite to eat!
- Could you please add Barista Parlor at W Nashville to the list today and tomorrow? Hours are 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and neighborhood is The Gulch
- Hours is misspelled under Germantown Café tomorrow, if you could update that!
Here's what's open this weekend:
Friday, January 10
Barista Parlor at W Nashville
Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m
Neighborhood: The Gulch
Park Cafe
- Normal Hours: closes at 9 p.m.
- Neighborhood: Sylvan Park
Germantown Café
- Normal Hours
- Neighborhood: Germantown
Karrington Rowe
- Normal Hours
- Neighborhood: Brentwood
The Living Room at W Nashville
- 2-10 p.m.
- Neighborhood: The Gulch
Puckett’s Nashville
- Open until 3 p.m.
- Neighborhood: Downtown
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer
- 11 a.m.– 4 p.m.
- Neighborhoods: Germantown, West Nashville, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Belle Meade, Nolensville
Saturday, January 10
Barista Parlor at W Nashville
Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m
Neighborhood: The Gulch
Park Cafe
- Normal Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Neighborhood: Sylvan Park
Germantown Café
- Normal Hours
- Neighborhood: Germantown
Karrington Rowe
- Normal Hours
- Neighborhood: Brentwood
The Living Room at W Nashville
- 2-10 p.m.
- Neighborhood: The Gulch
Carne Mare
- 5-11 p.m.
- Neighborhood: The Gulch
The Restaurant at W Nashville
- 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Neighborhood: The Gulch
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelly.Broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.
-Carrie Sharp