Watch Now
News

Actions

Looking for a bite during this winter weather? Here's what's open downtown

Winter Blasts Weather
George Walker IV/AP
T. Jones walks in the snow Friday, Jan 10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Winter Blasts Weather
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While we're advising for you to not head out on the roads unless absolutely necessary, we want you to be aware of what is open downtown in case you need to grab a bite to eat!

  • Could you please add Barista Parlor at W Nashville to the list today and tomorrow? Hours are 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and neighborhood is The Gulch
  • Hours is misspelled under Germantown Café tomorrow, if you could update that!

Here's what's open this weekend:

Friday, January 10

Barista Parlor at W Nashville
Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m
Neighborhood: The Gulch

Park Cafe

  • Normal Hours: closes at 9 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: Sylvan Park

Germantown Café

  • Normal Hours
  • Neighborhood: Germantown

Karrington Rowe

  • Normal Hours
  • Neighborhood: Brentwood

The Living Room at W Nashville

  • 2-10 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: The Gulch

Puckett’s Nashville

  • Open until 3 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: Downtown

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer

  • 11 a.m.– 4 p.m.
  • Neighborhoods: Germantown, West Nashville, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Belle Meade, Nolensville

Saturday, January 10

Barista Parlor at W Nashville
Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m

Neighborhood: The Gulch

Park Cafe

  • Normal Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: Sylvan Park

Germantown Café

  • Normal Hours
  • Neighborhood: Germantown

Karrington Rowe

  • Normal Hours
  • Neighborhood: Brentwood

The Living Room at W Nashville

  • 2-10 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: The Gulch

Carne Mare

  • 5-11 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: The Gulch

The Restaurant at W Nashville

  • 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Neighborhood: The Gulch

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelly.Broderick@newschannel5.com.

World War II veteran Jimmy Wren celebrates his 101st birthday by looking back

We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community