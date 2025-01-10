Looking for a bite during this winter weather? Here's what's open downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While we're advising for you to not head out on the roads unless absolutely necessary, we want you to be aware of what is open downtown in case you need to grab a bite to eat!

Here's what's open this weekend:

Friday, January 10

Barista Parlor at W Nashville

Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m

Neighborhood: The Gulch

Park Cafe



Normal Hours: closes at 9 p.m.

Neighborhood: Sylvan Park

Germantown Café



Normal Hours

Neighborhood: Germantown

Karrington Rowe



Normal Hours

Neighborhood: Brentwood

The Living Room at W Nashville



2-10 p.m.

Neighborhood: The Gulch

Puckett’s Nashville



Open until 3 p.m.

Neighborhood: Downtown

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer



11 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Neighborhoods: Germantown, West Nashville, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Belle Meade, Nolensville

Saturday, January 10

Barista Parlor at W Nashville

Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m

Neighborhood: The Gulch

Park Cafe



Normal Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neighborhood: Sylvan Park

Germantown Café



Normal Hours

Neighborhood: Germantown

Karrington Rowe



Normal Hours

Neighborhood: Brentwood

The Living Room at W Nashville



2-10 p.m.

Neighborhood: The Gulch

Carne Mare



5-11 p.m.

Neighborhood: The Gulch

The Restaurant at W Nashville



6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Neighborhood: The Gulch

