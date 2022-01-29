Looking for a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day? These state parks are offering weekend packages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and this year, to help lovebirds celebrate, Tennessee State Parks is offering several options to make the perfect romantic getaway.

The parks department has planned dining specials and a variety of overnight packages at six state parks.

"Valentine’s Day packages are yet another example of how Tennessee State Parks offer a broad range of options for visitors to our parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Tennessee State Parks are unique places for special times in our lives. Valentine’s weekend is a special time when Tennesseans can create a memorable experience in a state park."

If you're interested in booking a stay, visit the Tennessee State Parks website.

Below are details on what each park is offering.

Lodge at Montgomery Bell

A lodging and dining package includes a room for Saturday night, Feb. 12, with a candlelit dinner Saturday evening. For those who are not staying overnight, the price for the four-course dinner for two, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., is $79.95, which does not include tax and gratuity. The price for the lodging and dining package is $228.69.

Reservations are required by phone at 615-797-3101.

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

The new Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls is offering four nights of Valentine’s dinners, Feb. 11-14. Each is scheduled 4 p.m.-8 p.m. The four-course dinner for two is $80 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. The restaurant offers a variety of beers as well as a selection of wines.

For reservations call 423-881-5241.

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant at David Crockett State Park

A three-course dinner Monday, Feb. 14 is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The price is $45.99 per person, not including drink, tax or gratuity.

Reservations are required and can be made Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 931-762-9541

Homestead Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain State Park

Dinner is Monday, Feb. 14 with two seating times, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The price is $49.95 per couple and $24.95 per person, not including tax, gratuity, and drink. A selection of wine and beer is available.

Reservations must be made before Feb. 7 at 931-484-7186

Lodge at Pickwick Landing

A Valentine’s package includes one night at the lodge and dinner for two on Saturday, Feb. 12. Dinner from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. is $30 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Each room has a private patio or balcony overlooking Pickwick Lake. The price for the lodging and dining package is $200, tax and gratuity not included.

Reservations are required at 731-689-3135.

Lodge at Natchez Trace

A one-night stay and candlelit dinner for two is available Friday, Feb. 11 or Saturday, Feb. 12 for $199.99, tax and gratuity not included.

Dinner only on Monday, Feb. 14 is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. for $59.95 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.