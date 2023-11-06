Looking for a thanksgiving meal? Check out these 8 Tennessee State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you want to enjoy a thanksgiving meal but don't have time for all of the preparation, take your family to one of these Tennessee parks.

On Thursday, November 23, eight Tennessee parks are offering an opportunity to enjoy a holiday Thanksgiving feast without all the busy work of preparing the meal.

Here are the parks:

David Crockett State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park (Sold out)

Natchez Trace State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Here are the details:

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet

$27 per adult, seniors 62 and older 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, children 5 and under free

Prices do not include drink, tax and gratuity

First come, first served. No reservations accepted.

Where?

1400 West Gaines St.

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

For more information, call 931-762-9541

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

$35 per adult, children 5-10 $15, children 4 and under free

Prices do not include tax, beverage, or gratuity

Reservations are required and accepted until Nov. 18. Call 423-881-5241 to reserve a spot.

Where?

2536 Lakeside Drive

Spencer, TN 38585

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet

Seatings happen at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

$28 per adult, children 6 to 12 pay half price, children 5 and under come for free.

Prices do not include beverage, tax or gratuity

Reservations are for groups of 10 or more. Call 931-484-7186 to reserve.

Where?

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN

Henry Horton State Park

Restaurant at Henry Horton

Buffet lunch at noon, menu-based lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Conference Hall (beside the lodge)

$18 per adult, $9 per child. Prices do not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity.

Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222 (press 3), with cut-off date being Nov. 18.

Reservations not required for menu-based lunch, and prices are determined by items selected from menu

Where?

4209 Nashville Hwy

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

Montgomery Bell State Park

Sold out

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

Buffet, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

$20.95 per adult, seniors 62 and older get a 10 percent discount, children 6 to 12 hpay alf price, children 5 and under are free.

Prices do not include drinks, tax or gratuity

Reservations required for parties of eight or more. Call 731-968-8176 by Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. for reservations.

Where?

567 Pin Oak Lane

Wildersville, TN 38388

Paris Landing State Park

Restaurant at Paris Landing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$24.99 per adult, $9.99 per child 10 and under

Prices to not include drinks, tax, or gratuity

First come, first served. No reservations accepted.

Where?

400 Lodge Rd.

Buchanan, TN 38222

Pickwick Landing State Park

Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$25 per adult, $12 for children, 10 percent discount for seniors

Prices are based on one trip down the buffet line and the size of the plate. This does not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity

Reservations accepted for all size of parties, but required for groups of five or more. Call 731-689-3135 for reservations.

Where?

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN 38326

