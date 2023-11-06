Looking for a thanksgiving meal? Check out these 8 Tennessee State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you want to enjoy a thanksgiving meal but don't have time for all of the preparation, take your family to one of these Tennessee parks.
On Thursday, November 23, eight Tennessee parks are offering an opportunity to enjoy a holiday Thanksgiving feast without all the busy work of preparing the meal.
Here are the parks:
David Crockett State Park
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Henry Horton State Park
Montgomery Bell State Park (Sold out)
Natchez Trace State Park
Paris Landing State Park
Pickwick Landing State Park
Here are the details:
David Crockett State Park
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
All-you-can-eat buffet
$27 per adult, seniors 62 and older 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, children 5 and under free
Prices do not include drink, tax and gratuity
First come, first served. No reservations accepted.
Where?
1400 West Gaines St.
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
For more information, call 931-762-9541
Fall Creek Falls State Park
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
$35 per adult, children 5-10 $15, children 4 and under free
Prices do not include tax, beverage, or gratuity
Reservations are required and accepted until Nov. 18. Call 423-881-5241 to reserve a spot.
Where?
2536 Lakeside Drive
Spencer, TN 38585
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
All-you-can-eat buffet
Seatings happen at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
$28 per adult, children 6 to 12 pay half price, children 5 and under come for free.
Prices do not include beverage, tax or gratuity
Reservations are for groups of 10 or more. Call 931-484-7186 to reserve.
Where?
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN
Henry Horton State Park
Restaurant at Henry Horton
Buffet lunch at noon, menu-based lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Conference Hall (beside the lodge)
$18 per adult, $9 per child. Prices do not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity.
Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222 (press 3), with cut-off date being Nov. 18.
Reservations not required for menu-based lunch, and prices are determined by items selected from menu
Where?
4209 Nashville Hwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
Montgomery Bell State Park
Sold out
Natchez Trace State Park
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
Buffet, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
$20.95 per adult, seniors 62 and older get a 10 percent discount, children 6 to 12 hpay alf price, children 5 and under are free.
Prices do not include drinks, tax or gratuity
Reservations required for parties of eight or more. Call 731-968-8176 by Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. for reservations.
Where?
567 Pin Oak Lane
Wildersville, TN 38388
Paris Landing State Park
Restaurant at Paris Landing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$24.99 per adult, $9.99 per child 10 and under
Prices to not include drinks, tax, or gratuity
First come, first served. No reservations accepted.
Where?
400 Lodge Rd.
Buchanan, TN 38222
Pickwick Landing State Park
Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
$25 per adult, $12 for children, 10 percent discount for seniors
Prices are based on one trip down the buffet line and the size of the plate. This does not include drinks, taxes, or gratuity
Reservations accepted for all size of parties, but required for groups of five or more. Call 731-689-3135 for reservations.
Where?
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326