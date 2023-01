NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's your chance to apply for affordable housing in the heart of Music City!

On Wednesday, MDHA opens up its waiting list for the Randee Rogers Apartments, located on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Beginning at noon, you will be able to apply for a one, two, or three-bedroom unit in the complex.

Applications close at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Those interested in the apartments who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-780-7079