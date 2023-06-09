Looking for an activity this weekend? Check out our Five Things to Do!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's no secret that CMA Fest is happening this weekend, but it's not the only event happening across Middle Tennessee. Take a look at this weeks "5 Things To Do" and maybe you'll find something that catches your eye!

Cornelia Fort Pickin' Party

On Saturday, this outdoor concert series will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in East Nashville. There's local music, craft beer and wine, food and activities for the whole family!

Plus proceeds for the event go towards revitalization projects at Shelby Park & Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Airpark.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Ugly Pot Throw Celebration!

What's better than trying out a new hobby? This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can enjoy hands-on demonstrations, an art sale and more at The Clay Lady's Campus. This is event is free, but you are encouraged to still reserve a spot through Eventbrite.

Each person who registers is also entered to win a free summer class session on The Clay Lady's Campus!

The Black Barn Summer Market & Craft Sale

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday head on down to Lascassas for this exciting market! Attendees can check out more than 150 vendors, live music and food trucks!

Matters of the Heart Nashville 9K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Community Walk

Matters of the Heart Nashville works to empower communities to build a stronger, healthier, more inclusive community. Tickets are still available for this run!

Zine Workshop

You can join local organizations on Saturday at the Nashville Main Library location as they lead a workshop all about self-expression through Zines!