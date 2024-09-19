Looking for family friendly fun this weekend? Head on over to the African Street Festival!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for some free family fun this weekend? The 42nd Annual African Street Festival is taking place at Hadley-Lillard Park from Friday through Sunday!
Friday, September 20, doors will open at 5 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can catch live music at the Ashid Hemming Founders Stage with the opening ceremony at 5 p.m.
Here's a look at the performances you don't want to miss!
5:30: Musa & Nature Drummers
6:15: Ridley Dance Studio
6:50: Mustafa Legacy
7:30: Ruderaggamuffin
8:20: Sankofa
