Looking for family friendly fun this weekend? Head on over to the African Street Festival!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for some free family fun this weekend? The 42nd Annual African Street Festival is taking place at Hadley-Lillard Park from Friday through Sunday!

Friday, September 20, doors will open at 5 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can catch live music at the Ashid Hemming Founders Stage with the opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

Here's a look at the performances you don't want to miss!

5:30: Musa & Nature Drummers

6:15: Ridley Dance Studio

6:50: Mustafa Legacy

7:30: Ruderaggamuffin

8:20: Sankofa

5:00: Opening Ceremony

5:30: Musa & Nature Drummers

6:15: Ridley Dance Studio

6:50: Mustafa Legacy

7:30: Ruderaggamuffin

8:20: Sankofa

Looking for fun for the kids?

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.