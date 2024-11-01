Looking for free fun? Head to the Turnip Green Festival this Saturday!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head on down to the Nashville Farmer's Market for their annual Turnip Green Festival!

This free festival celebrates all things turnip greens! You'll be able to enjoy live music, braised greens, live cooking demonstrations and plenty of fall fun for all ages to enjoy!

Not only is this event free and fun, parking is free as well!



Free two-hour parking at the Nashville Farmers’ Market; 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Free self parking at TN state lots 8, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 28

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

