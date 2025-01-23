Looking for mental health resources following the Antioch High School shooting? We have a list.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the shooting that took place at Antioch High School on January 22, there are organizations in the community offering mental health resources.

Tri-Synergy Counseling is offering a Crisis Processing Session for those impacted at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (2261 Murfreesboro Pike)

The session will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24 and Spanish translators are available.

Lumina Therapy is offering a pro-bono spot on a first come-first served basis.

You must meet all following requirements in order to be eligible.

• Must be a high school student with Antioch High School

• Directly Impacted by 1/22/25 events

• Able to do Virtual Therapy

• Obtain Parental Consent

• Complete contact form via their Lumina-therapy.com website

Deadline is Saturday the 25th at 8 a.m.

Are we missing a resource? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com.