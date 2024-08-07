Looking for pharmacies that are part of the TennCare diaper benefit? We have the list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TennCare has now begun providing diapers for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids.

This new program provides 100 diapers a month to those eligible and to receive the diapers you just have to head to a participating pharmacy. There are pharmacy's across the state that will be able to provide access, and we've listed the ones in our region below.

Note: As of August 7, there are none listed for Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, DeKalb, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Morgan, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Van Buren or Wayne county.

We will update if that changes. You can find the full list here, or read them below.

