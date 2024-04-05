Watch Now
News

Actions

Looking for something fun this weekend? Head to the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

It's the weekend and let me tell you, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has a lot of good shows coming up for you and friends to head out to!
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 06:39:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the weekend and let me tell you, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has a lot of good shows coming up for you and friends to head out to!

The festival runs through tomorrow night at ten venues around Music City.

Here's a name you've heard a lot of in the past week...Tanner Adell! She'll be playing the 6 o'clock show at the Hard Rock Cafe tonight.

She's gotten a lot of attention lately because she's one of the up-and-coming Black country artists who was featured on Beyonce's new Cowboy Carter album.


Carrie recommends:

Ravenwood High sends 3-year-old to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee

"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds-Contest-Ticket-Give-Away-Game 1.png

Contests

Enter to win Preds prize pack