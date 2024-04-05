Looking for something fun this weekend? Head to the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the weekend and let me tell you, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has a lot of good shows coming up for you and friends to head out to!

The festival runs through tomorrow night at ten venues around Music City.

Here's a name you've heard a lot of in the past week...Tanner Adell! She'll be playing the 6 o'clock show at the Hard Rock Cafe tonight.

She's gotten a lot of attention lately because she's one of the up-and-coming Black country artists who was featured on Beyonce's new Cowboy Carter album.