Looking for support after Monday's tragedy? Here is a free and safe space to process those emotions

Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 31, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The past week has been a traumatic one for those across Nashville. No matter how close you were to the tragedy that occurred at The Covenant School on Monday, it's likely you've experienced trauma in some way or another.

To help the community heal, The Happy Hour is hosting free community support groups to help those process their emotions.

This group will be led by Brooke Rappaport, PhD and Tonia Dixon, LPC. They will provide tools to help navigate these feelings and help understand how to talk to children about this tragedy.

The next free session is on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

