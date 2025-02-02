Looking for Valentine's Day events around Music City? We've got you covered!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentine's Day is almost here and if you're looking for ideas aside from a romantic dinner, we've got you covered!

Here's what will be going on around Music City!

General Jackson Valentine’s Day Cruise

For $114 you can get panoramic views of the city skyline, a wonderful meal and great entertainment! Boarding time is 6:15 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

Tickets are available here.

Valentine’s Day Brunch for a cause with The Loveless Cafe

Rise and shine on Sunday, February 16 for a full breakfast buffet and pups! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can eat delicious food and meet the adoptable four-legged friends from Friends of MACC.

Tickets are available here.

Valentine's in the Living Room

Live entertainment from plenty of great artists! This runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at W Nashville. It's a free event!

Stupid Cupid Pub Crawl

This Valentine's Day themed pub crawl will take place at five bars in Printers Alley from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Valentine's Day Tea

You can celebrate love at The Hermitage Hotel’s "Love in Bloom" Valentine's Afternoon Tea on Sunday, February 16! Tickets are here.

