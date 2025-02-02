Looking for Valentine's Day events around Music City? We've got you covered!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentine's Day is almost here and if you're looking for ideas aside from a romantic dinner, we've got you covered!
Here's what will be going on around Music City!
General Jackson Valentine’s Day Cruise
For $114 you can get panoramic views of the city skyline, a wonderful meal and great entertainment! Boarding time is 6:15 p.m. on Friday, February 14.
Tickets are available here.
Valentine’s Day Brunch for a cause with The Loveless Cafe
Rise and shine on Sunday, February 16 for a full breakfast buffet and pups! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can eat delicious food and meet the adoptable four-legged friends from Friends of MACC.
Tickets are available here.
Valentine's in the Living Room
Live entertainment from plenty of great artists! This runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at W Nashville. It's a free event!
Stupid Cupid Pub Crawl
This Valentine's Day themed pub crawl will take place at five bars in Printers Alley from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Valentine's Day Tea
You can celebrate love at The Hermitage Hotel’s "Love in Bloom" Valentine's Afternoon Tea on Sunday, February 16! Tickets are here.
Are we missing a spot? Let me know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
