Looking to add a furry friend to the family? MACC is currently waiving adoption fees!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As long as the cicadas are chirpin' you can adopt a pet for free at the Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control.

Their shelter is currently very full and are asking for help as well when it comes to fostering, if you're not looking to adopt a pet just yet.

Because of the space issues, MACC is suspending owner surrenders.

If you're looking to adopt you can find more information here. All adopted animals come spayed or neutered, microchipped and have their rabies vaccine up to date.