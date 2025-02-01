Looking to celebrate Galantine's Day? Check out these free events around Nashville

Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the day made famous by Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation! Galantine's Day! The holiday made for women to celebrate women!

Here's a look at some free events happening around the area!

Galentine’s Day at PROOF
Thursday, February 13 from 4 p.m. to midnight
Celebrate with specialty cocktails, good vibes and music!

Galentine’s Day Drag Brunch at Commons Club
Sunday, February 9 from noon to 3 p.m.
Indulge in brunch and sip on bottomless mimosas. You can book a table here.

Pink Pony Cabin Galentine’s Brunch
Saturday: February 8, 15 & Sunday: February 9, 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sip on delicious drinks and enjoy your favorite Chappell Roan beats all day! Book a table here.

Galentine’s Day Brunch at Von Elrod’s
Sunday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enjoy a fun Galentine's brunch at Von Elrods!

Galentine’s Day at L.A. Jackson
Saturday, February 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sleepover themed event with specialty cocktails and a DJ set. This event is free and open to the public!

Abednego’s Galentine’s Day Party
Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sweet deals & treats!

Drag Bingo Galentine’s Day Edition
Thursday, February 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Drag bingo, music and drinks! Details are here.

Coral Club’s Galentine’s Celebration
Thursday, February 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Drink specials, BBQ and music is at this free event!

Are we missing a spot? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

