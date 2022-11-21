Looking to dine out on Thanksgiving? We've got you covered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not planning on cooking for Thanksgiving? Trying to plan for a post-meal dish? Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of places around the area that will be open on the holiday!

We've gathered a few of them below!

Pinewood Social

You can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at this hot spot from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving day!

They'll be serving all-day lunch & dinner with a turkey plate and turkey sandwich special! If you're trying to look for some grub the morning after, they'll be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday!

The Thanksgiving menu and reservation information can be found here.

Nashville Underground

Head on over to this Broadway spot for their full menu or a pre-fixed Thanksgiving menu that will be available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Merchants:

You have two Thanksgiving options at this spot! A $32 Special Thanksgiving plate that features roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, and all the works, or a $65 three-course Thanksgiving Day menu!

Better yet, enjoy a slice of brown sugar pumpkin pie when you're finished!

Details on how to reserve your table can be found here.

Stateside Kitchen:

You can enjoy a feast without all of the stress here! Stateside Kitchen will host a holiday dinner that lets you enjoy all of your holiday favorites! Seatings are from 12 to 8 p.m. and reservations are highly encouraged.

You can make a reservation on Open Table or by calling the location: 615-622-0500

Monell's:

No reservation is needed at this spot!! Monell's Germantown and Manor locations will be open for the holiday and will be serving their special Thanksgiving Menu from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They have a boatload of options, including slow-roasted turkey, glazed baked ham and mac & cheese that will make your mouth water!

The thanksgiving menu is $28.95 for adults, $16.95 for children age 4 to 12 and free for kids under 3!

Sadie's

Enjoy Thanksgiving with a Mediterranean twist! For $42, you can enjoy dinner from 12 to 8 p.m.! Sadie's has an extensive Thanksgiving dinner menu including the classic roasted turkey, roasted salmon and some delicious spiced pumpkin pie!

You can book a table on Open Table or via phone at 615-988-1200.

Puckett's:

All Puckett's locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an all-you-can-eat family-style Thanksgiving meal!

Prices range from $39.99 for adults, $19.99 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under! You can call your preferred location or visit Open Table to reserve a spot.

Sperry's

Head out to Franklin or stay in Nashville and enjoy a warm and delicious Thanksgiving experience. A $38 meal includes a salad bar & breadboard, turkey breast & cornbread dressing! Not to mention the classic sides!

Hours:



Belle Meade: 11 am – 8 pm

Franklin: 11 am – 10 pm

Mere Bulles:

Let this local do the cooking! From Prime Rib to Turkey to Salmon, Mere Bulles has you covered! Click here for a link to their menus!

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hattie Jane's Creamery:

Tired of all the turkey? Looking for something sweet to end your holiday on a sugary note? Head out to any of the Hattie Jane’s spots for a scoop! Their hours differ by location, but you can find all that info, including how to do mobile-ordering, here!