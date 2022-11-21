Looking to dine out on Thanksgiving? We've got you covered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not planning on cooking for Thanksgiving? Trying to plan for a post-meal dish? Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of places around the area that will be open on the holiday!
We've gathered a few of them below!
Pinewood Social
You can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at this hot spot from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving day!
They'll be serving all-day lunch & dinner with a turkey plate and turkey sandwich special! If you're trying to look for some grub the morning after, they'll be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday!
The Thanksgiving menu and reservation information can be found here.
Head on over to this Broadway spot for their full menu or a pre-fixed Thanksgiving menu that will be available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Merchants:
You have two Thanksgiving options at this spot! A $32 Special Thanksgiving plate that features roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, and all the works, or a $65 three-course Thanksgiving Day menu!
Better yet, enjoy a slice of brown sugar pumpkin pie when you're finished!
Details on how to reserve your table can be found here.
Stateside Kitchen:
You can enjoy a feast without all of the stress here! Stateside Kitchen will host a holiday dinner that lets you enjoy all of your holiday favorites! Seatings are from 12 to 8 p.m. and reservations are highly encouraged.
You can make a reservation on Open Table or by calling the location: 615-622-0500
No reservation is needed at this spot!! Monell's Germantown and Manor locations will be open for the holiday and will be serving their special Thanksgiving Menu from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They have a boatload of options, including slow-roasted turkey, glazed baked ham and mac & cheese that will make your mouth water!
The thanksgiving menu is $28.95 for adults, $16.95 for children age 4 to 12 and free for kids under 3!
Enjoy Thanksgiving with a Mediterranean twist! For $42, you can enjoy dinner from 12 to 8 p.m.! Sadie's has an extensive Thanksgiving dinner menu including the classic roasted turkey, roasted salmon and some delicious spiced pumpkin pie!
You can book a table on Open Table or via phone at 615-988-1200.
Puckett's:
All Puckett's locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an all-you-can-eat family-style Thanksgiving meal!
Prices range from $39.99 for adults, $19.99 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under! You can call your preferred location or visit Open Table to reserve a spot.
Head out to Franklin or stay in Nashville and enjoy a warm and delicious Thanksgiving experience. A $38 meal includes a salad bar & breadboard, turkey breast & cornbread dressing! Not to mention the classic sides!
Hours:
- Belle Meade: 11 am – 8 pm
- Franklin: 11 am – 10 pm
Let this local do the cooking! From Prime Rib to Turkey to Salmon, Mere Bulles has you covered! Click here for a link to their menus!
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Hattie Jane's Creamery:
Tired of all the turkey? Looking for something sweet to end your holiday on a sugary note? Head out to any of the Hattie Jane’s spots for a scoop! Their hours differ by location, but you can find all that info, including how to do mobile-ordering, here!