Watch Now
News

Actions

Looking to eat out this Thanksgiving? Check out these options!

Posted
and last updated
Adventure (18).png
WTVF
Adventure (18).png

Whether you're looking for something different this Thanksgiving or you just realized you forgot to defrost the turkey (we have a timeline for that by the way), we've got options for you!

Here's a look at the spots that are open this Thanksgiving around Nashville.

We will include their holiday menu's as they appear so be sure to check back.


Blue Aster

1620 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 327-8005

Thanksgiving Dinner menu

Carne Mare

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 379-9000

Thanksgiving Menu

Chief's On Broadway

200 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
(629) 255-0948

Thanksgiving Menu

Church and Union

201 4th Ave N Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 864-0977

Their Thanksgiving menu will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is $65 per person & $30 kids, 12 and under.

Commons Club

1 Music Square W, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 808-8888

Thanksgiving Details

Deacon's New South

401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 994-1994

Thanksgiving Menu

Eddie V's

590 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 238-2359

Thanksgiving Menu

Ella's by Christian Petroni

210 Molloy St, Nashville, TN 37201
(629) 248-9515

Thanksgiving Menu

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

2525 West End Avenue Nashville, TN 37203
615-342-0131

Their 3-course Thanksgiving meal is served on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe

100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 742-9900

Thanksgiving Details

Henley

2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 340-6378

Thanksgiving Details

The Hermitage Hotel

231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 244-3121

Thanksgiving Details

1 Kitchen Restaurant

710 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 993-5988

Thanksgiving Menu

Kitchen Notes at the Omni Nashville Hotel

250 Rep. John Lewis Way South, Nashville  Tennessee 37203
(615) 782-5300

Thanksgiving brunch will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

$75 Adults, $26 Children 6 - 12 (plus tax and gratuity) Complimentary children 5 & under.

Luogo Restaurant

211 12th Avenue S, Nashville TN 37203
(615) 988-8200

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a tranquil Mediterranean meal! The four-course prix fixe menu is $95 per adult and $45 for kids 10 and under.

Marsh House

401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 262-6001

Thanksgiving Details

Mimo Restaurant and Bar

100 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 610-6990

Thanksgiving Details

The Mockingbird

121 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 741-9900

Thanksgiving Details

Morton's Steakhouse

618 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 259-4558

Thanksgiving Menu

Nashville City Club

200 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 244-3693

Thanksgiving Details

Ophelia's Pizza + Bar

401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 505-1562

Thanksgiving Details

The Palm Nashville

140 5th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 742-7256

Thanksgiving Menu

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Nashville

575 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 492-6500

Thanksgiving Details

Pelato

1300 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
(615) 953-0012

Thanksgiving Details

Pinewood Social

33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 751-8111

Thanksgiving Details

Puckett's Grocery

500 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 770-2772

Thanksgiving Details

Sadie's

1200 Villa Pl, Nashville, TN 37212
(615) 988-1200

Thanksgiving Details

Schulman's Neighborhood Bar

1201 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 866-6278

Thanksgiving Details

Scout's Pub

158 Front St #120, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 721-5993

Thanksgiving Details

Stationary

1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN, 37203
(615) 726-1001 

Thanksgiving Details

STK Steakhouse

700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 619-3500

Thanksgiving Details

Stompin' Grounds

201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(629) 208-8450

Thanksgiving Details

Union Tavern

230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 600-5400

Thanksgiving Details

Yolan

403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 231-0405

Thanksgiving Details

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Over 20 years working as a nurse, meet the man giving trees a second purpose

Get ready to get inspired - Tad found a second purpose later in life, turning his hobby into his full-time gig. He helps the planet, helps homeowners and finds fulfillment in a slower pace after being on the front-line during the pandemic.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.