Looking to eat out this Thanksgiving? Check out these options!

Whether you're looking for something different this Thanksgiving or you just realized you forgot to defrost the turkey (we have a timeline for that by the way), we've got options for you!
Here's a look at the spots that are open this Thanksgiving around Nashville.
We will include their holiday menu's as they appear so be sure to check back.
Blue Aster
1620 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 327-8005
Carne Mare
300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 379-9000
Chief's On Broadway
200 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
(629) 255-0948
Church and Union
201 4th Ave N Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 864-0977
Their Thanksgiving menu will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is $65 per person & $30 kids, 12 and under.
Commons Club
1 Music Square W, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 808-8888
Deacon's New South
401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 994-1994
Eddie V's
590 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 238-2359
Ella's by Christian Petroni
210 Molloy St, Nashville, TN 37201
(629) 248-9515
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
2525 West End Avenue Nashville, TN 37203
615-342-0131
Their 3-course Thanksgiving meal is served on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hard Rock Cafe
100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 742-9900
Henley
2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 340-6378
The Hermitage Hotel
231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 244-3121
1 Kitchen Restaurant
710 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 993-5988
Kitchen Notes at the Omni Nashville Hotel
250 Rep. John Lewis Way South, Nashville Tennessee 37203
(615) 782-5300
Thanksgiving brunch will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
$75 Adults, $26 Children 6 - 12 (plus tax and gratuity) Complimentary children 5 & under.
Luogo Restaurant
211 12th Avenue S, Nashville TN 37203
(615) 988-8200
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a tranquil Mediterranean meal! The four-course prix fixe menu is $95 per adult and $45 for kids 10 and under.
Marsh House
401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 262-6001
Mimo Restaurant and Bar
100 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 610-6990
The Mockingbird
121 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 741-9900
Morton's Steakhouse
618 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 259-4558
Nashville City Club
200 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 244-3693
Ophelia's Pizza + Bar
401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 505-1562
The Palm Nashville
140 5th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 742-7256
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Nashville
575 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 492-6500
Pelato
1300 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
(615) 953-0012
Pinewood Social
33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 751-8111
Puckett's Grocery
500 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 770-2772
Sadie's
1200 Villa Pl, Nashville, TN 37212
(615) 988-1200
Schulman's Neighborhood Bar
1201 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 866-6278
Scout's Pub
158 Front St #120, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 721-5993
Stationary
1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN, 37203
(615) 726-1001
STK Steakhouse
700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 619-3500
Stompin' Grounds
201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(629) 208-8450
Union Tavern
230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
(615) 600-5400
Yolan
403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
(615) 231-0405
