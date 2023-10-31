Looking to get out and about this weekend? Check this fair out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to get out and about this weekend? Why not head down to OneCity (8 City Blvd) for the Crafty Bastards Arts & Crafts Fair!

This fair has been going on now for nearly 20 years, having made its way to Nashville in 2014.

Attendees can enjoy handcrafted items, music, food trucks! You can get grub from likes of Daddy's Dogs, Mag Mile Pizza and The Horn...just to name a few!

There's a wide variety of vendors you can enjoy, from skin care to ceramics, there's something for everyone!

Shopping not your thing? That's totally fine! You can also enjoy a photo booth and cocktails!

Parking is available in the area and there are free and paid options. Take a look at the map below presented by Crafty Bastards that details where to locate a place to park!

Crafty Bastards

While this event is free for all to attend, there are two experiences that you can add on! The first is a tasting garden taking place from noon to 4 p.m. The second is the "Brunchy Bastards" which goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the tasting garden and the brunch are $25.

