Looking to head out on the town this Christmas? Here's where you can grab a bite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spending the holiday's local and don't want to cook a big meal? Here's what's open around Nashville on Christmas Eve and Day!
We will update as we learn of more options as well as their holiday menus in the future!
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
- 1 Kitchen – open 7:00 a.m. to close
- The 404 Kitchen – open 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Adele’s – open 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Amerigo – open 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Blue Aster – open 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Carne Mare – open 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Char – open 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Deacon’s New South – open 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- E3 Chophouse – open 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Evelyn’s Nashville – open 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Harper’s Steakhouse – open 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Halls Chophouse – open 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Jasper’s – open 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Joe Muer Seafood – open 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Puckett’s – open 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- The Restaurant at W Nashville – open 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sadie’s – open 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- The Stationary – open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Waldo’s Chicken & Beer – open 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Yolan – Feast of the Seven Fishes – open 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 25
- 1 Kitchen – open 7:00 a.m. to close
- Blue Aster – open 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Carne Mare – open 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Pinewood Social – open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Restaurant at W Nashville – open 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Do you have more spots? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
