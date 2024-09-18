Looking to mentor the future? tnAchieves looking for 1,800 mentors

NASHVILLE TENN. (WTVF) — November 15th, 2024 is the deadline for recruitment and tnAchieves needs 1,800 volunteer mentors to help with student demand.

There are over 60,000 seniors who will be applying for the TN Promise Scholarship. tnAchieves are adjusting how mentoring will look in 2025 than to previous years.

The benefits of the change will allow mentors to spend more time creating a connection with their students. Also, mentors will have two or three students in their

group.

“The November 15 registration deadline is fast approaching and the need for volunteer mentors remains significant,” said tnAchieves Vice President of External Partnerships Tyler Ford. “Meeting mentor demand ensures that every student who wants a mentor has access to a local support system. Each year we see that when the community offers encouragement and support for students, the path to post-secondary is within reach. Students thrive when their community invests in their success! Mentorship really does matter!”

Listed below are all the counties and how many mentors are still needed.

· Cheatham County - 9 Mentors Still Needed

· Davidson County - 32 Mentors Still Needed

· Dickson County - 28 Mentors Still Needed

· Humphreys County - 5 Mentors Still Needed

· Montgomery County - 105 Mentors Still Needed

· Robertson County - 38 Mentors Still Needed

· Rutherford County - 147 Mentors Still Needed

· Stewart County - 5 Mentors Still Needed

· Sumner County - 94 Mentors Still Needed

· Trousdale County - 4 Mentors Still Needed

· Williamson County - 91 Mentors Still Needed

· Wilson County - 52 Mentors Still Needed

If you want to help propel kids into a bright future you can sign up on their website.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.