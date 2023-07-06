Looking to place your vote early for Mayor. We have all the locations right here

NASHVILLE TENN. (WTVF) — Davidson County early voting for the August 3, election will start Friday, July 14th, and end Saturday, July 29th. Giving everyone the opportunity to vote early for two weeks.

There will be 12 locations in Davidson County to cast your vote. All locations open at 8 a.m.

EARLY VOTING LOCATION:

Belle Meade City Hall: 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville 37205 Bellevue Library: 720 Baugh Road, Nashville 37221

Bordeaux Library 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211

Edmondson Pike Library: 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center: 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072

Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215 Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076 Howard Office Building: 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville 37210

Madison Library: 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115 Margaret Maddox East YMCA: 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville 37216

Southeast Library: 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013