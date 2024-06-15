Looking to travel? Here are some useful tips to avoid travel scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With summer upon us means, families are setting their travel plans and getting ready to take as many vacations as possible.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects to exceed profits by over $25 billion.

However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received multiple reports of fraudulent flight cancellations targeting travelers.

How the Scam Works:

When searching for budget-friendly flights customers may see unbelievable deals that well-known airlines such as Delta, American, etc. You then proceed to book the flight through the website or over the phone through customer support once you complete the booking.

You will receive another call saying there was a price hike, out-of-the-blue fees, or additional charges to confirm your booking. Which they use to get more money out of you.

"Scammers are hijacking dreams with their deceitful schemes, turning the joy of travel into a nightmare for unsuspecting consumers," said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Always make sure you are booking through a reputable

website when planning your next vacation so you don't end up losing money and no vacation.

Tips to Avoid Travel Scams:

Research Companies: Prior to engaging with unfamiliar entities, consult BBB.org for reviews and customer feedback. Opt for travel businesses accredited by Better Business Bureau for added security.

Prior to engaging with unfamiliar entities, consult BBB.org for reviews and customer feedback. Opt for travel businesses accredited by Better Business Bureau for added security. Verify Flight Details: Double-check flight information before contacting support. Scammers disseminate bogus airline cancellation emails and texts, often resembling authentic communications. Confirm the accuracy of details such as flight and reservation numbers before reaching out to customer service.

Double-check flight information before contacting support. Scammers disseminate bogus airline cancellation emails and texts, often resembling authentic communications. Confirm the accuracy of details such as flight and reservation numbers before reaching out to customer service. Authenticate Website URLs: Exercise caution when entering personal and payment information online. Verify the legitimacy and security of websites before proceeding with transactions. Visit BBB.org/BBBSecure for further guidance.

Exercise caution when entering personal and payment information online. Verify the legitimacy and security of websites before proceeding with transactions. Visit BBB.org/BBBSecure for further guidance. Exercise Caution with Third-Party Websites: Remain vigilant of websites lacking valid customer-service contacts, displaying grammatical errors, or featuring dubious addresses.

Remain vigilant of websites lacking valid customer-service contacts, displaying grammatical errors, or featuring dubious addresses. Use Credit Cards for Online Purchases: Utilize credit cards for online transactions, as they offer recourse for disputing fraudulent charges, unlike alternative payment methods.

For More Information: For comprehensive guidelines on safeguarding against travel scams, visit BBB.org/Travel. Victims of airline ticket or travel-related scams are encouraged to report their experiences at BBB.org/ScamTracker, aiding in preventing future victimization.