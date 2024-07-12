Looking to vote early in the August 1 election? Check here!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're getting closer to the August 1 election!

August's election includes the state and federal primary, county general and Oak Hill Municipal election.

Early voting in the August 1 election begins on Friday, July 12 and goes through Saturday, July 27.

Not sure where you can find a poll? We've got you covered! Here's a list of the early voting locations.

We also have a sample ballot available for you if you'd like to have one handy at the polls!