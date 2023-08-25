Looking to vote early in the Nashville mayoral runoff election? We've got you.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting in the September 14 runoff election kicks off on August 25.

For the next two weeks, Davidson County voters will have the opportunity to vote early in the election for mayor of Nashville.

We have a list of dates and locations that you can vote at. It's important to note that while during early voting you're allowed to vote at any of these spots, on election day you must vote at your assigned location.

That location can be found using this polling place finder.

For early voting, all of these locations will be open at 8 a.m. and close at their respective times. This does not include September 4 as all locations will be closed for Labor Day.

Friday, August 25 - 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, August 28 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 31 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 1 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, September 4: Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 7: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 8: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 9: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Belle Meade City Hall: 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville 37205

Bellevue Library: 720 Baugh Road, Nashville 37221

Bordeaux Library: 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville 37218

Casa Azafrán Community Center: 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville 37211

Edmondson Pike Library: 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville 37211

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center: 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville 37072

Green Hills Library: 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville 37215

Hermitage Library: 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage 37076

Howard Office Building: 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville 37210

Madison Library: 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison 37115

Margaret Maddox East YMCA: 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville 37216

Southeast Library: 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch 37013

Candidates Alice Rolli and Freddie O'Connell debated pressing issues ahead of early voting including repairing relationships with the state, bills they would like to see passed during the Special Session and the role the state should play in community decisions.

Final Mayoral Debate