NFD: Loose barges hit James Robertson Bridge in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three loose barges on the Cumberland River hit the James Robertson Bridge, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials say there was no spill but engineers were called out to inspect the bridge's structural integrity. The James Robertson Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge were closed.

NFD Special Operations notified Public Works, Coast Guard and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Woodland Street Bridge has since reopened, but officials say the James Robertson Bridge will not be reopened until it is cleared by the engineers.