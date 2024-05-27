'Lord don’t let that tree fall on my house': severe weather strikes again

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in the mid-state are grappling with the aftermath of another bout of severe weather, just weeks after being devastated by tornadoes. Yesterday's storms brought power outages, flooding, and downed trees, particularly in Robertson County.

Anna Wiginton, a longtime resident of Springfield, has called her house on Burr Road home for 15 years. This usually quiet area was anything but peaceful on Sunday.

“I could hear the wind a lot more. So, I had opened up my bedroom curtains and was looking out. These trees are very tall and very old,” Wiginton said.

As the storm approached, the powerful winds bent 100-year-old trees like rubber bands.

“You can just see the tops of them kind of swirling, and I could see big clouds doing the same thing. It wasn't necessarily a funnel, but there was definitely movement in the sky,” Wiginton said.

The rain began to fall hard, and the wind intensified. Fearing the worst, Wiginton watched as a massive tree near her yard seemed bend and break.

“Then all of a sudden, I see an object just coming towards me. It was the big tree, and I just ran from the window. My animals were running behind me, and the crash—it sounded just like a clap of thunder landing on my house.”

The tree fell directly onto her roof as she hunkered down in her room. Despite the size of the tree, Wiginton noted that the damage seemed minimal.

Her next step is to have the tree removed from her property.