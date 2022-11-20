Lottery launches Tennessee-only jackpot game with daily drawings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Educational Lottery has launched a new, Tennessee-only jackpot game with daily drawings. Jackpots start at $30,000 and increase until won.

The tickets cost $1 per play, and a Quick Cash option for an extra dollar allows the chance to win up to $500 instantly as well.

“The Lottery keeps its games creative, fresh and exciting, which helps us accomplish our mission of raising valuable dollars for education programs in the state,” said Rebecca Paul, Lottery president and CEO. “We’re proud to have raised more than $6.6 billion for these programs, and new games like Daily Tennessee Jackpot will appeal to those players who enjoy jackpot games.”

Drawings will be held every night at about 9 p.m. Players must choose five numbers from 1 to 38.

The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 501,942. The odds of winning any prize at all are 1 in 8.36, and the odds of winning a Quick Cash prize are 1 in 5.24.