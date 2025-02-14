Love Bites haunted house offers an alternative activity for Valentine's Day

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those who either aren't feeling the romance or just looking for something outside the box, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is putting together another way to celebrate this weekend.

They are returning their Valentine’s Haunted House, "Love Bites."

It's at Nashville Nightmare at 1016 Madison Square, Madison, TN.

They are giving the day a heart-shaped makeover, not with hugs and kisses but with Bloodthirsty vampires and other spooky guests.

The event will run from Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th.

Tickets are available now starting at $29.99. This event may be too intense for children under 12. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nashvillenightmare.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.