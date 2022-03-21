New state song a 'love letter to Tennessee'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Tennessee tune has now become the state song after bipartisan support from lawmakers.

This month, Gov. Bill Lee signed off on the song "I'll Leave My Heart in Tennessee" sung by Grand Ole Opry musicians Dailey and Vincent. Karen Staley wrote the song.

“This song is a beautiful love letter to Tennessee and reminds me how lucky I am to live here,” said Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta said. “I can’t think of a more fitting song to represent our state.”

Group members — Jamie Dailey, Darrin Vincent and Ben James — were joined by Staley and their producer, Paul Worley, to perform the song in both the Senate and House chambers last month.

"We’ve played ‘I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee’ on the road for quite some time, and every time it’s gotten an overwhelming reaction," Vincent said. "We recently recorded it, and we’re honored the recording has made history and become an official state song."