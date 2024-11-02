Watch Now
Love pecan? The Murfreesboro Pecan Festival is the place to be!

Miniature Individual Pecan Pies Will Be A Holiday Hit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fan of all things pecan? Boy, do we have a festival for you!

The Murfreesboro Pecan Festival takes place on November 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For $15 you can enjoy plenty of pecan-related foods, including pecan ice cream, cookies and pie! You can also enjoy their signature Pecan Cocktail & Mocktail among the other alcohol and liquor tastings!

There will of-course be live music and plenty of fall themed activities from hay rides to a succulent-making class!

