Love pecan? The Murfreesboro Pecan Festival is the place to be!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fan of all things pecan? Boy, do we have a festival for you!

The Murfreesboro Pecan Festival takes place on November 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For $15 you can enjoy plenty of pecan-related foods, including pecan ice cream, cookies and pie! You can also enjoy their signature Pecan Cocktail & Mocktail among the other alcohol and liquor tastings!

There will of-course be live music and plenty of fall themed activities from hay rides to a succulent-making class!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.