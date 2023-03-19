'Love Rising' concert to benefit organizations supporting TN's LGBTQ+ community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's sure to be a show unlike any other, not only because of headliners like Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, or Brothers Osborne, but also because of its purpose.

"We must fight, we must organize because at this point the talk has gone from just, like, banning us to eliminating the LGBTQ community," said music journalist and radio show host, Hunter Kelly.

Kelly is a producer for Monday night's 'Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance)' benefit concert.

Kelly said, "I'm excited for everybody to get to come together and have moments of solidarity and see an arena full of people who support them."

The concert comes in response to recent legislation passed in Tennessee impacting the LGBTQ+ community, like bills criminalizing some drag performances and banning certain gender affirming care for minors.

"We need to also realize that since 2015 Tennessee has led the nation in anti-LGBTQ+ bills," said Kelly.

While you can expect good music and entertainment, Kelly said at the heart of 'Love Rising' is something more.

"There's a big push to make sure that everybody in there is registered to vote and also how they can connect with the local organizations that are leading the fight against our state government," said Kelly.

The concert will benefit organizations like the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

"So what you're going to hear is an actual call to action at 'Love Rising' because we are at a crisis point, but also we are fighting for our lives," said Kelly.

There will be a second benefit show this Tuesday night called 'We Will Always Be', featuring local artists and performers at City Winery. That event will benefit Inclusion Tennessee.