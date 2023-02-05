Watch Now
News

Actions

Loveless Cafe partners with MNPS to host middle school reading competition

AM LOVELESS OPEN ON TUESDAYS, Y'ALL.transfer_frame_1277.jpeg
WTVF
AM LOVELESS OPEN ON TUESDAYS, Y'ALL.transfer_frame_1277.jpeg
Posted at 1:05 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:05:12-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Read Across America Day is March 2. To build excitement leading up to the holiday, Loveless Cafe is partnering with Metro Nashville Public Schools to host a reading competition for middle schoolers called "Books for Biscuits."

Books for Biscuits graphic Loveless and MNPS

The winning grade will earn a biscuit party from Loveless Cafe's food truck. Winners will be determined by the grade with the highest level of challenge completions.

The competition consists of 10 challenges of 30-minute reading increments, to encourage each student to read for a total of 300 minutes by February 24.

The 2022 winner of Loveless's Books for Biscuits competition was the 7th-grade class at Dupont Tyler. They completed 15,300 minutes.

loveless biscuit party for dupont tyler 7th grade kids

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap