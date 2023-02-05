Loveless Cafe partners with MNPS to host middle school reading competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Read Across America Day is March 2. To build excitement leading up to the holiday, Loveless Cafe is partnering with Metro Nashville Public Schools to host a reading competition for middle schoolers called "Books for Biscuits."

Reed Public Relations

The winning grade will earn a biscuit party from Loveless Cafe's food truck. Winners will be determined by the grade with the highest level of challenge completions.

The competition consists of 10 challenges of 30-minute reading increments, to encourage each student to read for a total of 300 minutes by February 24.

The 2022 winner of Loveless's Books for Biscuits competition was the 7th-grade class at Dupont Tyler. They completed 15,300 minutes.

Loveless Cafe