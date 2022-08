NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways.

The low-fare airline has added nonstop service from Nashville to New York/Westchester, NY on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays. They're also adding a one-stop service from Nashville to Norfolk, VA on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays.

Both of these routes will begin on November 2.

Breeze Airways also serves a Hartford nonstop flight from Nashville.

You can book a flight at flybreeze.com.