Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them.

The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.

It is perfect for kids who love to be hands on and it gets them learning DIY construction skills early.

Build a Birthday allows kids 5 and older up to 12 attendees for their birthday party. Up to 20 attendees if parents pay for an upgrade.

It takes the pressure off of parents because Lowe's will provide all the fun. Birthday packages can include drinks, dessert, pizza from Domino's, and party favors. They will have safety goggles, aprons, and construction hats ready for the kids, and Doug Graves, Lowe's Nashville District Manager, said they can choose kits that allow them to build things like a bird house, wooden castles, race cars, shelves, and more.

"They get to utilize hammers they get to utilize nails and they have to put these things together," said Graves. So it's really building on that creativity of a child to build something and then see the finished product at the end and they get to take it home with them. So it's something that they're not leaving behind. This gets to go with them and with all the kids at the birthday party so it's really going to be a great experience for all of them."

Parties can be booked for Friday-Sunday. Lowe's said this is an extension of its Weekending at Lowe’s and kids workshop events it already hosts.

Registration opened Thursday and the first 50 parties booked before April 17 will get a $100 Lowe's gift card. You can sign up here.