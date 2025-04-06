Watch Now
News

Actions

Lowe’s of Hopkinsville is hosting a free relief event on Monday to help with recovery

Severe Weather
George Walker IV/AP
A storm damaged home is seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn.
Severe Weather
Posted

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — Lowe’s of Hopkinsville is hosting a free relief event on Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m. for those in need of assistance cleaning up storm damage.

They will distribute buckets filled with cleanup supplies while supplies last.

Lowe’s area stores are all open and receiving regular shipments of additional supplies, including tarps, sump pumps, dehumidifiers, fans, chainsaws, rakes and trash cans.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

'It wasn’t him': Mother remembers Brentwood son after knife attack, shooting

A mother’s love. Nathalie Porter epitomizes the deep love mothers have for their children. And she bravely speaks out to confront stereotypes and bring awareness in the face of tragedy. I appreciated Amanda Roberts' compassionate reporting of a heartbreaking situation.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE