Lowe’s of Hopkinsville is hosting a free relief event on Monday to help with recovery

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — Lowe’s of Hopkinsville is hosting a free relief event on Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m. for those in need of assistance cleaning up storm damage.
They will distribute buckets filled with cleanup supplies while supplies last.
Lowe’s area stores are all open and receiving regular shipments of additional supplies, including tarps, sump pumps, dehumidifiers, fans, chainsaws, rakes and trash cans.
