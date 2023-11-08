LPR cameras and signs in Nashville will remain down for the time being

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — License Plate Recognition cameras and signs marking the cameras will not be posted across Nashville, for now.

A six month pilot program on the LPR cameras ended July 22. However, Metro Council Member Emily Benedict said the cameras and signs were left up long after the program stopped.

As a result, she sponsored a bill that aimed to clarify that the equipment will not be mounted until another pilot program or the permanent program starts. The bill passed on the second of three votes at the Metro Council meeting on Nov. 7.

"The whole thing for me is if we are going to have LPRs let's be transparent," said Benedict. "If the cameras are mounted and not surveilling the public, then why are they there? Let’s go ahead and take the down."

LPR cameras have been the subject of emotional debate for years in Nashville.

Metro Council Members voted 24-14 in August to approve the full implementation of LPRS. Throughout the process, supporters have maintained the cameras are an important crime fighting tool. Opponents have expressed concerns, suggesting the cameras unfairly target minority populations and could be used for immigration enforcement.

During the pilot program, the cameras were mounted at intersections and captured the license plates of cars that drove by.

Up next, council members will have to approve the contract with the vendor overseeing the permanent cameras. This legislation hasn't been filed yet. Before a final vote, members of the public will have another chance to weigh in on the issue.

For more of our previous reports on LPRs, check out the videos below:

Police, community leaders split on permanent license plate readers in Nashville

What's next for LPRs in Nashville?