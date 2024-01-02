Lt. Gov. Randy McNally sidelined before session due to surgery recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lt. Gov. Randy McNally won't start the legislative session with his colleagues, following a second ankle surgery.
“While I am pleased to report that I have completed a second successful ankle surgery recently, as a result, I will be absent for the first few weeks of the legislative session," McNally wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "On the orders of my doctor, I will be finishing up my recovery and physical therapy at my home in Oak Ridge. While I will not be physically present, I will be monitoring proceedings remotely and will be in daily, if not hourly, contact with Senate Leadership and staff. I look forward to returning to work in person as soon as I am able."
In his place, Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile as well as Deputy Speakers Dawn White, Shane Reeves and John Stevens will preside over floor sessions.
The last year has been a hard health year for the Lt. Governor, who had a pacemaker installed because of an irregular heartbeat toward the beginning of the 2023 session.
The legislature will reconvene on Jan. 9.
