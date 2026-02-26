Lt. Gov. Randy McNally will not seek reelection in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Randy McNally, the longtime Republican lawmaker and leader of the Tennessee Senate since 2017, will not seek reelection in 2026.

McNally made the announcement on Thursday.

"It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of my community and serve the people of Tennessee. It is with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude that I announce I will not be a candidate for the state Senate in 2026," he said on his social media. "My public service has been a team effort every step of the way. I offer my deepest thanks to the constituents I have served and to the members and staff with whom I have collaborated."

