Lu Lu's Cafe offers free Christmas meal to everyone in the community on December 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lu Lu's Cafe is offering everyone in the community a free Christmas meal this holiday season.

On Monday, December 23 at 3 p.m. you can enjoy a delicious meal whether its dine in, carry out or delivery! You can call and ask for Matthew if you're interested in delivery (931-649-3933).

Lu Lu's is also hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 21 where kids can meet Santa, pose for photos and create treasured holiday memories!

Lu Lu's is located at 204 S Main St. in Estill Springs.

