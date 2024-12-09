Watch Now
News

Actions

Lu Lu's Cafe offers free Christmas meal to everyone in the community on December 23

Traditional food
Photo courtesy of Storyblocks.
Stock image of Thanksgiving meal.
Traditional food
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lu Lu's Cafe is offering everyone in the community a free Christmas meal this holiday season.

On Monday, December 23 at 3 p.m. you can enjoy a delicious meal whether its dine in, carry out or delivery! You can call and ask for Matthew if you're interested in delivery (931-649-3933).

Lu Lu's is also hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 21 where kids can meet Santa, pose for photos and create treasured holiday memories!

Lu Lu's is located at 204 S Main St. in Estill Springs.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Christmas for all! How one nonprofit is giving gifts to TN foster kids

Fostering Hope provides Christmas for kids in foster care. I'm delighted to see Fostering Hope expand this year to expand their reach to now include kids in Foster care in metro AND foster kids in East TN hard hit by Helene.

-Bree Smith

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds vs Avalache.png

News

Nashville Preds to simulcast on NewsChannel 5